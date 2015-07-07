UPDATE 2-Former IMF economist Veerathai named Thai c.bank governor

(Recasts, adds comments by prime minister, others)

By Orathai Sriring and Pracha Hariraksapitak

BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - Thailand’s military-led government on Tuesday selected for central bank governor a former International Monetary Fund economist who analysts expect to be pragmatic and to get on smoothly with the Finance Ministry.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Veerathai Santiprabhob, as governor of the Bank of Thailand for five years, starting Oct. 1.

Veerathai, a 45-year-old economics Ph.D. from Harvard University, will succeed Prasarn Trairatvorakul, who was not eligible for a second term because he is more than 60 years old.

The new chief will face the tough task of helping boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which is still stumbling a year after the army seized power to end political unrest.

Charnon Boonnuch, an economist from Tisco Securities, said he expects “no big changes” at the central bank, as its policy is not set by an individual.

“I think he will be neutral but leaning towards a dovish stance” as the economy is stagnating, he said.

STEADY APPROACH?

ANZ said it does not expect Veerathai to be like the Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, also once at the IMF, in pursuing a series of quick monetary policy reforms.

“Rather, a ‘steady-as-she-goes’ policy approach is likely to be embraced with the Bank of Thailand expected to respond to further growth disappointment and inflation easing with a rate cut in the not too distant future,” it said.

Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said earlier the new governor “must be a person who can withstand political friction”, in a nod to the political strife faced by some previous governors.

Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank, said Veerathai’s appointment “should facilitate coherent economic policies between the government and the central bank, which is important during these challenging times”.

Veerathai, who will be the youngest BOT governor in more than four decades, was not reachable for comment on Tuesday.

‘JUST LET HIM WORK’

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, when asked by a reporter about the appointment, replied that the BOT is independent of the government, so “I can’t give him orders. Look at his work first. If it’s not good, you tell me and I will remove him. Just let him work first.”

Veerathai is currently a member of a “super board” appointed by the junta to oversee state firms and one of four outside experts on the central bank’s seven-member Monetary Policy Committee.

He was formerly an executive at the Stock Exchange of Thailand and Siam Commercial Bank. During the Asian financial crisis, he worked with the Finance Ministry’s policy research institute.

The Monetary Policy Committee left the benchmark interest rate steady at 1.50 percent in June after two surprise consecutive cuts to try to lift an economy suffering from weak exports and domestic demand.. It next reviews policy on Aug. 5.

The economy grew only 0.9 percent last year, with the political crisis bringing it to the brink of recession in the first half. The central bank recently cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent. (Additional reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Pairat Temphairojana and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)