Thai Central Group plans $1.4 bln expansion in 2014

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top retailer Central Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest at least 44 billion baht ($1.36 billion) in 2014, mainly to open new stores at home and expand in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The group expected revenue to rise 14 percent to exceed 267 billion baht this year, the company said in a statement.

Central Group is majority owned by the Chirathivat family, ranked by Forbes magazine as Thailand’s second-richest family.

Central Group has interests in several retail businesses, including Thailand’s biggest store operator, Central Pattana Pcl , Robinson Department Store Pcl and Central Hotel Plaza Pcl, a hotel and fast-food chain operator. ($1 = 32.2700 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)