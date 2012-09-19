FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Central Pattana sees 2013 revenue growth of 15 pct
September 19, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Central Pattana sees 2013 revenue growth of 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top department store operator, Central Pattana Pcl, expects 2013 revenue to rise 15 percent, with strong growth continuing for the next five years, thanks to store expansion and robust domestic consumption.

Central Pattana, part of unlisted Central Group, is Thailand’s largest retailer and aims to open 15 stores in the five years starting from 2013, executive vice president Wallaya Chirathivat told reporters on Wednesday.

The company, which targeted revenue growth of 30 percent this year, plans to invest at least 10 billion baht ($324 million) per year to open about 3-4 new stores annually, as part of preparations for the formation of a single ASEAN market in 2015.

Central Pattana is majority owned by the Chirathivat family, the country’s second richest group, according to a ranking by Forbes Magazine.

$1 = 30.8900 baht Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
