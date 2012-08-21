FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Central Plaza raises 2012 revenue target
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Thai Central Plaza raises 2012 revenue target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Central Plaza Hotel Pcl :

* Raises its 2012 revenue target to 14.5 billion baht ($460 million) due to strong growth in its food and hotel businesses, Ronnachit Mahattanapreut, senior vice-president of finance, told reporters

* It previously expected 2012 revenue of 13.8 billion baht

* Plans to invest 2.77 billion baht this year

* Plans to conclude deals to buy two foreign food franchises by the end of this year

* It reported a first-half net profit of 729 million baht, up 64 percent from a year earlier ($1 = 31.52 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

