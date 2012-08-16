BRIEF-Thai builder Ch Karnchang may raise 2012 revenue target

BANGKOK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ch Karnchang Pcl :

* May raise its 2012 revenue target from 18 billion baht due to higher-than-expected number of construction jobs, Chief Executive Officer Plew Trivisvavet told reporters

* Expects to receive contracts for new construction projects worth about 20 billion baht in the second half of 2012; aims for gross profit margin of 9-10 percent this year, up from 4-5 percent year earlier

* The company has construction contracts of about 120 billion baht, and will graudually realise revenue from the projects over the next 3-4 years

* Plans to list subsidiary CK Power on the Thai bourse in late 2012/early 2013 (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)