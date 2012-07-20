FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIMB Thai Bank keeps 2012 loan target despite weak Q2
July 20, 2012 / 3:42 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-CIMB Thai Bank keeps 2012 loan target despite weak Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :

* Confident it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 20-30 percent versus 3.3 percent growth in the first half, President Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters

* Expects profitability to improve in the second half after a sharp drop in second-quarter net profit, mainly due to loan-loss provisions

* Aims for 2012 net interest margin of 3.5 percent versus 3.24 percent in the first half

* The Thai unit of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holding Bhd reported a net profit of 28.7 million baht ($907,200), down from 254.8 million a year earlier ($1 = 31.6350 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
