BANGKOK Feb 17 Thailand will go ahead with a
plan to build a coal-fired power plant in a southern tourist
province, the prime minister said on Friday, despite opposition
from residents and activists for more than two years.
The construction of the 800-megawatt power plant in Krabi, a
province in the south known for its pristine beaches, is part of
Thailand's Power Development Plan for 2015 to 2036.
The project was shelved two years ago due to mounting
opposition, but the National Energy Policy Committee gave the
project the go-ahead on Friday.
"From the point of view of its value and safety, it is
beneficial for the people," said Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha, junta leader and chairman of the committee.
Minister of Energy Anantaporn Kanchanarat said construction
could begin next year and it could start generating power in
2021.
He also said the plant was necessary and must be built
despite opposition.
"We must proceed, otherwise we will have electricity
problems in future," Anantaporn said.
A crowd of about 300 people, most from Krabi, gathered to
protest against the decision outside the prime minister's
offices.
Prasitchai Nunuan, leader of the Save Andaman from Coal
Network, told Reuters civilian voices were not being heard by
the junta, which seized power in a 2014 coup.
"Since the coup, people's rights are gone," he said. "Under
civilian governments, people are still able to speak up and
debate. But we have none of that under military governments."
International environmental group Greenpeace condemned the
committee's decision as "ill-advised".
"Thailand's decision makers have failed to recognise the
global call to phase out coal and fossil fuel to help save the
climate," said Chariya Senpong, Greenpeace Southeast Asia's
climate and energy campaigner.
