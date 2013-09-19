Thai CP All shareholders approve $2.8 bln bond issue

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders at CP All Pcl , the retail flagship of Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, voted in favour of a 90 billion baht ($2.8 billion) bond issue plan, the company said on Thursday.

The move will pave way for Thailand’s largest convenience store chain to restructure its $5.8 billion short term debt after the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholsaler Siam Makro Pcl.

Some 97.86 percent of shareholders agreed with the plan, Chief Executive Korsak Chairasmisak said after the vote.

CP All took out the one-year bridge loan to finance the acquisition that turned it into the retailer with the highest net debt in Southeast Asia.

It plans to offer up to 40 billion baht in bonds in late October, the first tranche of the 90 billion baht bond programme the company aims to use to refinance nearly 200 billion baht in debt.

CP All is one of a number of major Thai companies increasingly relying on debt after series of foreign acquisitions. It has a net debt of $3.47 billion, the highest among its Southeast Asian peers, and the third highest among Asian retailers, according to Datastream.