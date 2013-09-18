Thai CP All to offer $1.3 bln bonds in October - sources

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, the retail flagship of Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont’s Charoen Pokphand Group, plans to offer up to 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) in bonds in late October to refinance short-term debt, people close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The offer is the first tranche of a 90 billion baht bond programme that Thailand’s biggest convenience store chain aims to use to refinance nearly 200 billion baht in debt.

The company took out a $5.8 billion one-year bridge loan to finance the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl in a deal that turned it into the retailer with the highest net debt in Southeast Asia.

The subscription period for retail and institutional investors will be Oct 28-30 and bookbuilding will start on Oct. 17, the source told Reuters. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The 90-billion baht bond, rated “A+” by Fitch Ratings (Thailand), will be secured by Siam Makro shares owned by CP All and consist of eight tranches of 3-year, 5-year, 7-year and 10-year maturities, according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bangkok Bank, Krung Thai Bank. Siam Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) and HSBC Bangkok branch are underwriters of the bond sale.

CP All is scheduled to hold a shareholders’ meeting to approve the bond plan on Thursday. ($1 = 31.7500 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)