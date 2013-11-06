FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP All Q3 net profit down 8 pct, beats forecast
November 6, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CP All Q3 net profit down 8 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store operator, said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit fell 8 percent to 2.66 billion baht ($85 million), down from 2.9 billion a year earlier.

The net profit easily beat the average 1.6 billion baht forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The decline in net profit for the company, which is a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, was mainly due to higher expenses related to its $6.6 billion acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro.

CP All plans to sell at least 40 billion baht in bonds in the fourth quarter and the proceeds will be used to refinance its $5.8 billion short-term loan to help minimise impact from foreign exchange.

CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group.

($1 = 31.2450 Thai baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

