Thai CP All Q2 net profit flat, below forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CP All Q2 net profit flat, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store operator, posted a 1.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, less than expected, due to higher costs related to its $6.6 billion acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro .

CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, reported an April-June net profit of 2.65 billion baht ($84 million), up slightly from 2.6 billion a year earlier and below the average 2.7 billion baht forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group. ($1 = 31.3900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens)

