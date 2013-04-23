Thai retailer CP All to open Siam Makro stores in China, ASEAN

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest convenience store operator CP All Pcl aims to open Makro stores in China, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar as part of an Asian expansion after its acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl .

“We are very keen on Siam Makro because the company will help us expand in the region,” CP All’s Chief Executive Korsak Chairasmisak told a news conference.

Laos and Vietnam are among the first countries outside Thailand where Siam Makro’s branches will be opened, he said.

CP All, controlled by Thailand’s richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, agreed to buy Siam Makro for $6.6 billion in the biggest Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)