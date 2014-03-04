Thai CP All to invest up to $276 mln in 2014

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, CP All Pcl, said on Tuesday it planned to invest 8-9 billion baht ($245-276 million) in 2014 to open new stores and distribution centres.

This year’s budget will be highest compared to the past two to three years as it aims to open 600 new stores this year versus 607 last year along with new distribution centres, Kriengchai Boonpoapichart, head of finance and investor relations, told reporters.

CP All, controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, and which operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand, is aiming for sales growth of 10-15 percent this year, close to last year’s rate, he said.

The company has seen limited impact from the political unrest as sales grew in the first two months of this year, Kriengchai said without giving details.

The company is raising 160 billion baht ($4.9 billion) through a bond issue and long-term syndicated loans to refinance debt used for an acquisition of wholesaler Siam Makro <MAKRO.BK, sources said.

($1 = 32.5650 Thai baht)