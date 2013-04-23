FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All offers $6.6 bln to buy Siam Makro
April 23, 2013 / 3:30 AM / in 4 years

Thailand's CP All offers $6.6 bln to buy Siam Makro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, a Thai convenience store company controlled by the country’s richest man, is offering 787 baht ($27.44) per share to buy control of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, valuing the target at $6.6 billion, CP All said in a statement on Tuesday.

The offer represents a 15.4 percent premium to Siam Makro’s last traded price on Friday, before its shares were halted on Monday pending an announcement. CP All said it will fund the entire acquisition using debt and does not plan to issue new shares. ($1 = 28.6850 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

