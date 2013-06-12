FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP All shareholders approve Siam Makro acquisition
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 12, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CP All shareholders approve Siam Makro acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 12 (Reuters) - A majority of CP All Pcl shareholders approved on Wednesday a planned $6.6 billion acquisition of cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl which is expected to be completed by the third-quarter of this year.

Thailand’s largest convenience store operator aims to use Siam Makro’s stores to expand in Asia. The two companies have combined sales of more than 300 billion baht ($9.7 billion).

CP All Chief Executive Korsak Chairasmisaka said just over 87 percent of the company’s shareholders had voted in favour of the acquisition deal at Wednesday’s meeting.

CP All operates stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It is controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group. ($1 = 30.96 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Miral Fahmy)

