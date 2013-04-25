FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP All sees profit growth of 30 pct from 2014
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Thai CP All sees profit growth of 30 pct from 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Profit at CP All Pcl , Thailand’s largest convenience store operator, is expected to rise an average 30 percent a year from 2014 after the $6.6 billion acquisition of cash and carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, a financial adviser said.

The forecast compares with typical growth of 20 percent, Arthit Nanthawithaya, a senior executive vice-president at Siam Commercial Bank, which advise the company, told reporters on Thursday.

“CP All will consolidate Siam Makro earnings in its book from next year. That will help boost profit growth to average 30 percent a year, higher than a normal rate of 20 percent,” Arthit said after a CP All shareholders meeting.

CP All, controlled by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, has agreed to buy Siam Makro for $6.6 billion in the biggest Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year.

Dhanin said he was confident shareholders will vote in favour of the proposed deal and said he planned to meet CP All’s foreign shareholders to get them to support the acquisition. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
