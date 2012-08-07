Thai CP All Q2 net profit up 20 pct, meets forecast

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - CP All Pcl, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, reported a rise of nearly 20 percent in quarterly earnings on Tuesday thanks to a jump in sales after flood-hit suppliers resumed full operations plus the expansion of its branch network.

CP All, a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand, posted an April-June net profit of 2.6 billion baht ($82.6 million), up from 2.17 billion a year earlier and compared with the 2.8 billion baht forecast by 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Robust domestic consumption and new store openings are expected to help CP All, 47 percent owned by Charoen Pokphand Group, post strong earnings in the next few years.

It aims to open around 500 new outlets a year, taking its network to 7,000 by 2013.

The 7-Eleven store operator has more than 70 percent of the Thai convenience store market. ($1 = 31.4950 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)