Thai CP All to open 7-Eleven stores in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia
January 30, 2013 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Thai CP All to open 7-Eleven stores in Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - CP All, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, said on Wednesday it aimed to open 7-Eleven stores in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia to tap growing demand in the neighbouring Southest Asian countries.

CP All, controlled by Thailand’s wealthiest man, Dhanin Chearavanont of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group, aims to have 7,370 stores at home at the end of 2013 and reach 10,000 stores in 2018, President Piyawat Titasattavorakul told reporters. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

