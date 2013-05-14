FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP Foods Q1 net slumps, with losses in core business
May 14, 2013

Thai CP Foods Q1 net slumps, with losses in core business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 14 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, reported a 92 percent fall in quarterly net earnings after core operations were hit by shrimp disease, which caused a sharp fall in aquaculture business sales.

CP Foods, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, posted a net profit of 1.03 billion baht ($35 million) for the January-March period, versus a record profit of 12.1 billion baht a year earlier.

Excluding extraordinary gains, CP Foods is estimated to have posted a loss from core operations of 1.1 billion baht, analysts said.

The company booked an investment gain of 2.1 billion baht, which analysts said came from selling a stake in convenience store operator CP All in the quarter.

Its financial statement showed it posted a loss of 266.8 million baht from a change in the fair value of its biological assets and a foreign exchange loss of 111 million baht.

Analysts expect CP Foods to return to profit in its core operations in second quarter, but a bird flu outbreak in China could affect its Hong Kong-listed unit, C.P. Pokphand Co , which runs 80 animal feed plants in 28 of 31 provinces in China.

Shares in CP Foods, valued at $8 billion, have dropped 26 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 28 percent gain in the main Thai index.

$1 = 29.69 Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
