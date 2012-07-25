FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai CPF says no plan to raise funds via equity issue
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

Thai CPF says no plan to raise funds via equity issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s top agro-business conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), said on Wednesday it had no plans to raise funds through an equity issue, saying it had enough cash to expand its business.

CPF shares dropped to an eight-month low on Wednesday, mainly due to rumours about a possible equity issue and concern about the impact of drought in the United States, which has pushed up the price of feedmeal.

“We have no plan to do any such thing,” the company said in a statement, referring to the rumour about the capital raising, and it said it expected limited impact from the drought.

CPF plans to raise 12 billion baht through a bond issue this week.

The stock closed down 3 percent at 31.75 baht after hitting a low of 31 baht. The broad index was 0.08 percent higher. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.