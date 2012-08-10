FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai CP Foods Q2 net profit down 17 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

Thai CP Foods Q2 net profit down 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl , Thailand’s largest agribusiness company, reported a 17 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Friday, hit by lower domestic meat prices and weak overseas operations.

CP Foods, 47.9 percent owned by CP Group, one of Asia’s largest agribusiness conglomerates, posted a net profit of 4.04 billion baht ($128 million) for April-June, down from 4.84 billion a year earlier and a record 12.11 billion in the previous quarter.

The result was above the 3.8 billion baht forecast from 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Its operations in Turkey, Malaysia and India are expected to recover in the second half due to higher meat prices, while domestic chicken prices are expected to recover in the fourth quarter, analysts said. ($1 = 31.52 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.