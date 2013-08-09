FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP Foods' Q2 net profit falls sharply to 1.64 bln baht
August 9, 2013 / 12:36 AM / in 4 years

Thailand's CP Foods' Q2 net profit falls sharply to 1.64 bln baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thailand’s largest meat and animal feed producer, reported a 59 percent fall in quarterly net earnings on Friday after core operations were hit by shrimp disease and lower income from overseas businesses.

CP Foods, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), posted a net profit of 1.64 billion baht ($52.46 million) for the April-June period, versus 4.03 billion a year earlier. CP Group is owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a net profit in the range of 1.2-2.6 billion baht, mainly due to gains from selling its stake in Siam Makro and CP All Pcl.

The company had been expected to post an operating loss in the second quarter but earnings should recover in the second half when its shrimp business should be back to normal, analysts said. ($1 = 31.2600 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
