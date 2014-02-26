FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai CP Foods aims for 10 pct growth in 2014 revenue
February 26, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Thai CP Foods aims for 10 pct growth in 2014 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CP Foods), Thailand’s largest meat and animal-feed producer, said on Wednesday it is aiming to increase revenue 10 percent to at least 450 billion baht ($14 billion) in 2014 from a year earlier.

The company, part of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group and owned by Thailand’s richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont, plans to focus on value-added products to boost growth, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak said in a statement.

On Monday, the company reported its 2013 net profits dropped by two-thirds.

($1 = 32.5650 Thai baht)

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill

