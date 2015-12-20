FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twelve Malaysian tourists, guide killed in Thai bus crash
December 20, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Twelve Malaysian tourists, guide killed in Thai bus crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Twelve Malaysian tourists and a Thai guide were killed after their bus crashed in northern Thailand on Sunday, police said.

The bus, carrying 23 people, hit a car and ran off a curve in the road in the Doi Saket district, near the northern city of Chiang Mai, provincial police chief Major General Montri Sambunyanon told Reuters.

The ten other people on the bus, including the Thai driver, were also injured in the crash and are being treated in hospital in Chiang Mai city, Montri said.

Two people from the other vehicle were injured as well.

Thailand has one of the highest road accident death rates in the world, according to its public health ministry, with reckless and drunk driving among the top reasons for road accidents.

Malaysians are the second largest group of visitors to Thailand. More than 293,000 arrived in November, accounting for 11.5 percent of tourist arrivals, according to the tourism ministry. (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Aubrey Belford and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
