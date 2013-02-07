FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Delta sees 0-5 pct sales growth in 2013
February 7, 2013

BRIEF-Thai Delta sees 0-5 pct sales growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Expects 2013 sales to rise zero to 5 percent from $1.3 billion a year earlier as it plans to focus on high-margin products and inventory management, director Anusorn Muttaraid told reporters.

* Expects operating profit growth in double digits this year versus a 9 percent rise in 2012.

* Plans to spend $20-40 million this year to buy new machines and upgrade existing ones. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
