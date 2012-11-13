FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Delta expects 2012 revenue to rise 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise at least 5 percent in dollar terms after the company penetrates new markets in Australia and New Zealand, Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters

* It reported a third-quarter net profit of 1.92 billion baht ($63 million), up from 751 million a year earlier

* In August, the company said it expected 2012 revenue to be close to that of 2011 ($1 = 30.63 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
