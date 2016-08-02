FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cola the dog gets prosthetic paws after front legs hacked off
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2016 / 12:23 PM / a year ago

Cola the dog gets prosthetic paws after front legs hacked off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cola the dog, whose front legs were hacked off with a sword by his owner's neighbour in Thailand, can walk again after being fitted with prosthetic legs.

Video from charitable organisation Soi Dog Foundation shows Cola taking his first steps with his new front legs, wagging his tail and playing. The footage uploaded on the foundation's Facebook page last week received more than 7 million views.

Cola was rescued in May. Around nine months old at the time, the dog was attacked after chewing on a pair of shoes belonging to a neighbour, the foundation said in a separate Facebook post.

One of his front legs was completely severed and the other was hanging by a thread, John Dalley, co-founder of the Soi Dog Foundation, told Reuters by email.

Cola, who was taken to a specialist clinic in Bangkok, is now in Phuket and recuperating with foundation co-founder, Gill Dalley, who is also an amputee.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
