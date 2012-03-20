FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales up 17.2 pct - Toyota
March 20, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Thai Feb auto sales up 17.2 pct - Toyota

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 20 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit:

KEY DATA

Thai monthly car and truck sales

Data Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct

Units 90,461 42,873 54,575 25,664 42,873

Y/Y pct +17.2 +11.5 -41.4 -67.5 -40.5

CONTEXT

* Toyota said previously it would spend 8.2 billion baht ($257 million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence in the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year that caused severe disruptions to supply chains.

* Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base.

* Thailand is expected to produce a record high 2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after the supply disruptions in 2011, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.

* The government has given a tax break to first-time car buyers to boost consumption..

LINKS

For details, see Toyota Thailand website: http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)

