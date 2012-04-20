FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Thai March auto sales up 19.3 pct - Toyota
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 20, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Thai March auto sales up 19.3 pct - Toyota

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:	
    KEY DATA     	
    Thai monthly car and truck sales	
   Data        Mar      Feb        Jan        Dec       Nov    
   Units   110,928    90,461    42,873     54,575    25,664    
   Y/Y pct   +19.3     +17.2     +11.5      -41.4     -67.5
 	
    BACKGROUND	
    - Toyota said previously it would spend 8.2 billion baht
($257 million) on investment in Thailand, showing its confidence
in the Southeast Asian car sector hub despite floods last year
that caused severe disruptions to supply chains. 	
    - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base.     	
    - Thailand is expected to produce a record high 2 million
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and
external demand after the supply disruptions in 2011, the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said. 	
    - The government has given a tax break to first-time car
buyers to boost consumption..  	
           	
    LINKS     	
    For details, see Toyota Thailand website:     	
http:///www.toyota.co.th/th/sale_volum.asp     	
  	
	
 (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

