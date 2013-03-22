Strong baht unnerves Thai firms but may not dent exports

BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - A strong baht will make Thai companies work harder for their profits this year, but exporters have adjusted in the past to adverse exchange rate trends, and economists say global demand is a bigger factor than the currency in trade performance.

The baht has risen 5 percent against the dollar this year to its highest level since before the Asian financial crisis in 1997 as foreign money has flowed into the bond market, with a solid economy attracting foreign direct investment.

The Federation of Thai Industries, which has led calls for the authorities to act to lower the baht, said the rise in the past two weeks had been too rapid and its members were finding it hard to cope with the volatility.

“It’s a cause for concern because the baht is much stronger than regional currencies,” said the federation’s chairman, Payungsak Chartsutipol.

On Friday the baht traded at 29.23 per dollar, having retreated from this week’s 16-year high of 29.07.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said he wanted the baht weaker, and lower interest rates in order to stem inflows of “hot money”, fuelled by quantitative easing in major world economies that has allowed investors to go in search of high-yield markets with funds raised cheaply at home.

The world’s biggest producer of canned tuna, Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF), which earned 90 percent of its $3.6 billion sales from exports last year, is assessing the likely impact of the currency moves.

TUF’s president Thiraphong Chansiri said the company will decide at the of this month whether to revise its forecast for sales of $4 billion this year.

“Comparing now to what happened in the crisis in 1997, this year’s problem is tougher. This time the baht is the only currency appreciating against the dollar,” said Thiraphong.

Economists argue that the baht is simply catching up with regional rivals: it rose just over 3 percent last year, whereas the Philippine peso rose 6.8 percent and the South Korean won 7.6 percent.

That provides little solace for manufacturers, who took months to recover from devastating floods in late 2011.

Thai Union Frozen had expected the baht to average 29.50 this year. It has forward contracts covering 50-70 percent of sales to help minimise currency effects.

It is the dollar exchange rate that matters most. In December 2012, 77 percent of Thai exports were paid for in dollars, 6.5 percent in yen, and 11.8 percent in baht. The figures haven’t changed much in recent years.

Wasukarn Visansawatdi, executive vice-president at Thai Airways International Pcl, said the flag carrier would probably be a net loser from the baht move.

About 70 percent of its revenue comes in dollars, so that would suffer when converted into baht, she said. But offsetting that, about 50 percent of its 150 billion baht in debt is denominated in dollars and 40 percent of its operating expenses come in dollars, including jet fuel.

GLOBAL DEMAND TRUMPS FOREX MOVES

Kirida Bhaopichitr, the World Bank’s country economist for Thailand, said Thailand’s export performance was more correlated to global demand than to the exchange rate, noting exports fell in 2009 even though the nominal effective exchange rate dropped.

Last year the baht rose about 3 percent against the dollar but exports still rose 3.2 percent, although the floods distorted trends.

A better example is 2006, when the baht rose 16 percent against the dollar, prompting the authorities to impose currency controls, but exports still grew 17 percent.

The baht’s strength also makes imports cheaper and that helps offset the hit to exports. In December 2012 about 25 percent of Thailand’s imports were capital goods and about 34 percent were raw materials used in re-exported products.

Some big exporters are taking the baht’s surge in their stride.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF), Thailand’s top agribusiness company, said baht strength meant Thai products were becoming less competitive than those from rivals such as Vietnam and Indonesia. But it will help overseas investments.

“For CPF, the strong baht has not yet affected our sales and investment plans ... We are still looking for opportunities in Europe and America,” said CEO Adirek Sripratak. (Additional reporting by Orathai Sriring, Pisit Changplayngam, Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Saranya Suksomkij and Pairat Temphairojana in Bangkok, Vidya Ranganathan and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore and Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)