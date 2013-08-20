FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai c.bank chief says unworried by weak baht
August 20, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Thai c.bank chief says unworried by weak baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank chief said on Tuesday that recent weakness in the baht was not a worry yet and that the currency’s level was in line with fundamentals.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul also told reporters that the country’s current account might be nearly in balance this year. In July, it forecast a current account surplus of $1.7 billion for 2013.

The baht was trading around 31.64 per dollar, its weakest level in more than a year, due to capital outflows.

Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editign by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
