Fast fall in baht could cause problems for economy - c.bank
July 23, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Fast fall in baht could cause problems for economy - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - A rapid fall in Thailand’s baht currency could cause problems for the real economic sector, a senior central banker said on Thursday.

Assistant Bank of Thailand Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul told reporters that there was no sign of unusual speculative activity during baht’s sudden drop this week, but the central bank was monitoring the currency market closely.

The baht stood at 34.74 against the dollar on Thursday, having weakened by 2 percent this week.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

