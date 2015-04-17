UPDATE 1-Thai govt 'hopes' to see a weaker baht - Deputy PM

(Adds details)

By Pracha Hariraksapitak

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s government hopes to see a weaker baht although it will not intervene in the foreign exchange rate mechanism, Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula said on Friday.

The Bank of Thailand will monitor the baht’s direction, he told reporters. The baht has risen about 1.6 percent against the dollar so far this year, the third-best performing emerging Asian currency after the Taiwan dollar and Korean won.

“A slightly weaker baht will be good but it will depend on the central bank,” said Pridiyathorn, a former Bank of Thailand governor.

Pridiyathorn was responding to a suggestion by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) on Thursday that the government help weaken the baht to aid exporters.

The Thai economy is expected to expand by about 4.0 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, reflecting a possible recovery in exports during the period, the deputy prime minister said.

Exports are traditionally a key growth driver for Thailand. But shipments fell in both 2013 and 2014. Last year, the economy grew only 0.7 percent as exports and domestic demand remained weak after the army took power in May.

This year, exports are again off to a bad start. They fell 4.82 percent in January-February from a year earlier, dented by slow global growth and the baht’s strength.

In the first quarter of 2015, exports will probably fall about 4 percent from a year ago, according to Pridiyathorn.

The Ministry of Finance has forecast that economic growth this year will be 3.9 percent, while the central bank projects expansion of 3.8 percent. (Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)