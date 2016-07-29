FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai finmin says not concerned about fund inflows
July 29, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Thai finmin says not concerned about fund inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand's finance minister said on Friday he was not worried about capital inflows, which have pushed the baht currency to a four-month high against the dollar.

"The fund inflows have not been a problem...that's much better than outflows," Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters on Friday. He said it's the central bank's duty to handle the baht's strength.

The baht was at 34.86 per dollar on Friday, having risen by 3.3 percent this year due to foreign buying of Thai assets.

Foreign investors have bought around 80 billion baht ($2.30 billion) net of Thai stocks this year.

Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes

