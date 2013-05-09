FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai finmin sees no sign of property bubbles
May 9, 2013
May 9, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

Thai finmin sees no sign of property bubbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance minister said on Thursday there was no sign of a bubble in the property market, which is one of the concerns of critics of his call for an interest rate cut.

Kittirat Na Ranong told reporters a rise in property sales came from real demand, in line with an increase in people’s purchasing power.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee has resisted pressure from him to cut the policy rate, saying rapid loan growth could lead to asset price bubbles.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould

