Thai commercial banks to see avg 7 pct growth in 2015 loans - c.bank
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Thai commercial banks to see avg 7 pct growth in 2015 loans - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s commercial banks are expected to have an average loan growth of 7.0 percent this year in line with domestic economic growth, a deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.

The loan growth of large-size banks would be 5-9 percent, with mid- and small-size banks to average 10 percent, boosted by loans to construction, property and infrastructure, Tongurai Limpiti, told reporters.

Months of political unrest that led to an army coup in May has hurt economic activity and demand for loans. In 2014, the sector’s loan growth was about 5 percent.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon,; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
