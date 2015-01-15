Thai commercial banks to see avg 7 pct growth in 2015 loans - c.bank

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s commercial banks are expected to have an average loan growth of 7.0 percent this year in line with domestic economic growth, a deputy central bank governor said on Thursday.

The loan growth of large-size banks would be 5-9 percent, with mid- and small-size banks to average 10 percent, boosted by loans to construction, property and infrastructure, Tongurai Limpiti, told reporters.

Months of political unrest that led to an army coup in May has hurt economic activity and demand for loans. In 2014, the sector’s loan growth was about 5 percent.