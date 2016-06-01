Thai policy rate still supports economy - c.bank chief

BANGKOK, June 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy remains accommodative with the economy still expected to grow 3.1 percent this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Monetary policy measures should be preserved for future needs, Veerathai Santiprabhob told a business forum. He also said inflation is expected to continue rising.

The Bank of Thailand has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent since April 2015. The rate is just 25 basis points above the record low reached during the global financial crisis.

It next reviews monetary policy together with economic projections on June 22. Most economists expect no policy change for now. The economy expanded 2.8 percent last year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes)