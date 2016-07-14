Thai c.bank chief warns of heightened FX volatility

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank governor said on Thursday he had seen increased capital inflows since Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and warned of heightened exchange rate volatility caused by fund inflows into emerging markets.

But the central bank is not worried about the inflows yet, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob also told reporters.

Thailand has seen fund inflows of about 43.9 billion baht ($1.25 billion) into stocks and bonds since June 24.

Veerathai also said the government should take the lead in stimulating the economy.

The central bank has left its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent since April 2015. It next reviews policy on Aug. 3 and most economists expect no change.