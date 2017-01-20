FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai c.bank chief says Thai banks remain strong
January 20, 2017 / 3:37 AM / in 9 months

Thai c.bank chief says Thai banks remain strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s financial institutions are still strong and some defaulted bills of exchange will not affect the overall market, the central bank governor said on Friday.

The central bank will ensure that the Thai financial market will not be too volatile after policy announcements by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, which may lead to market volatility in the short term, Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters.

“We will keep monitoring the market,” he said.

Some smaller Thai firms have defaulted on their bills of exchange, but Veerathai said: “I don’t think general investors will have to panic.”

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

