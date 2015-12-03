UPDATE 1-Thai consumer sentiment rises to 6-month high after stimulus steps

(Adds details, comments)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in November to its highest in six months, a university survey showed on Thursday, boosted by economic stimulus steps aimed at pulling the economy out of a year-long rut.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is still struggling after an army coup in May 2014 ended months of political unrest as exports remain weak and consumption crimped by high household debt.

The consumer confidence index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce climbed to 74.6 in November, its highest since May. The index was at 73.4 in October - the first time it rose in 10 months.

The university said in a statement consumers are hopeful the economy will be supported by recent stimulus measures, but are still worried about economic uncertainties, so spending may not pick up much for now.

In a bid to spur the economy, the junta approved various measures aimed at helping rural areas, smaller firms and home buyers.

“Consumer confidence is likely to be on an uptrend after rising for two consecutive months,” Thanavath Phonvichai, an economics professor at the university, told a news conference.

“Every index suggests the economy is getting better but the recovery is still fragile. People did not say the economy is fully in good shape but it’s still recovering,” he said.

The state planning agency forecast the economy would grow 2.9 percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year. Growth last year was the weakest in three years at 0.9 percent.

“I‘m relatively confident. The economy is quite stable, but I don’t know if there will be any uncertainties, so I have to be cautious,” said Patompol Panut-umpon, a 34-year-old game developer in Bangkok.

“Next year I will get married and plan to have kids. I will need to save up considerably. I will have to cut my purchases but I will still be spending.”