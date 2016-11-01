Thai shippers' council sees 2016 exports flat to 0.8 pct weaker

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A group of Thai shippers said on Tuesday it expected exports to be at best flat to 0.8 percent weaker this year, better than the 2 percent decline it had projected in June.

Despite recent improvements in Thailand's exports, weak global demand and low commodity prices will continue to crimp the country's shipments, the council said in a statement.

Exports, worth about two-thirds of the Thai economy, have contracted the past three years. Sluggish exports have been a major drag on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy still struggling more than two years after the army took power to end prolonged political unrest.

On Friday, the finance ministry predicted exports would fall 0.5 percent this year, rebounding from a drop of 1.9 percent it had projected in July. (Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)