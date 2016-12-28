FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai shippers' council raises 2017 export forecast
December 28, 2016 / 4:11 AM / 8 months ago

Thai shippers' council raises 2017 export forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A group of Thai shippers said on Wednesday it expected exports to be flat this year and grow 1-2 percent next year, slightly better than it had expected, thanks to higher global oil and commodity prices.

In November the group predicted exports would be flat to 0.8 percent weaker for this year rise of 0-1 percent in 2017.

Exports, which account for about two-thirds of Thai output, have contracted each in the past three years, a major drag on an economy still struggling to regain traction since the army took power in May 2014.

The Bank of Thailand last week predicted exports would fall 0.6 percent this year and be flat in 2017.

Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Eric Meijer

