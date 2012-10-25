FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai factory output seen up 5-6 pct in 2012 -ministry
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 25, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Thai factory output seen up 5-6 pct in 2012 -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Factory output in Thailand is expected to rise 5-6 percent this year and 3.5-4.5 percent in 2013, but the slowing global economy remains a major risk, the Industry Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry has said output should pick up in the fourth quarter year-on-year, due mainly to a low base from 2011, when industry was devastated by severe flooding.

In September, production fell for the fourth straight month, sliding a worse-than-expected 13.68 percent from a year earlier. . (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.