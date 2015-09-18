Thai c.bank sees no return of strong inflows after Fed holds rates

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank does not expect a return of strong cash inflows after the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep rates unchanged as the market still expects a U.S. hike later this year, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Mathee Supapongse told Reuters the Fed decision to hold rates may slow down the flow of funds out of Thailand, however.

Any Fed decision to increase rates later this year would have limited impact on Thai financial markets as it has been largely priced in, Mathee said.