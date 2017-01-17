FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai floods may cost up to $3.4 bln if they last for 2-3 months - Chamber of Commerce
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 17, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in 9 months

Thai floods may cost up to $3.4 bln if they last for 2-3 months - Chamber of Commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Widespread flooding in southern Thailand may cost 85-120 billion baht ($2.4-$3.4 billion), or 0.5-0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), if they last for 2-3 months, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

But if they end in one or two weeks, the damage could be around 10-15 billion baht, or 0.1 percent of GDP, said Vichai Assarasakorn, vice-chairman of the chamber.

However, any impact on tourism has not been big and is manageable, with about 10-20 percent of booked hotel rooms cancelled, he said.

The floods, which began on Jan. 1, have killed 43 people, cutting road and rail links, threatening crops and affecting about 1.6 million people.

$1 = 35.3500 baht Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.