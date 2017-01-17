Thai floods may cost up to $3.4 bln if they last for 2-3 months - Chamber of Commerce

BANGKOK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Widespread flooding in southern Thailand may cost 85-120 billion baht ($2.4-$3.4 billion), or 0.5-0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), if they last for 2-3 months, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

But if they end in one or two weeks, the damage could be around 10-15 billion baht, or 0.1 percent of GDP, said Vichai Assarasakorn, vice-chairman of the chamber.

However, any impact on tourism has not been big and is manageable, with about 10-20 percent of booked hotel rooms cancelled, he said.

The floods, which began on Jan. 1, have killed 43 people, cutting road and rail links, threatening crops and affecting about 1.6 million people.