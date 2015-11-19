FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand plans $2.8 bln infrastructure fund by year-end - finmin
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand plans $2.8 bln infrastructure fund by year-end - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to launch an infrastructure fund worth 100 billion baht ($2.79 billion) by the end of this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The “Thailand Future Fund” will seek cabinet approval over the next few weeks, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

The army, which seized power in May last year to end months of political turmoil, has focused on ramping up infrastructure projects to lift growth as exports and domestic demand are weak.

$1 = 35.90 baht Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.