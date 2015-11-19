Thailand plans $2.8 bln infrastructure fund by year-end - finmin

BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to launch an infrastructure fund worth 100 billion baht ($2.79 billion) by the end of this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The “Thailand Future Fund” will seek cabinet approval over the next few weeks, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

The army, which seized power in May last year to end months of political turmoil, has focused on ramping up infrastructure projects to lift growth as exports and domestic demand are weak.