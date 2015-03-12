FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai finmin sees small impact from interest rate cut
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Thai finmin sees small impact from interest rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s finance minister said on Thursday a small cut in the policy interest rate would not help boost the economy much and expressed uncertainty about whether this year’s growth target can be reached.

“A cut of 25 basis points does not have any big impact,” Sommai Phasee said. “To have one, (the central bank) will probably have to signal that interest rates are on the fall.”

The economy has expanded less than expected because of poor exports and “we are waiting to see whether growth could reach 4 percent” this year, Sommai said.

On Wednesday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee unexpectedly voted 4-3 to cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, its first rate change in a year, to shore up confidence. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.