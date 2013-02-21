FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai c.bank: rates will not be kept too low
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

Thai c.bank: rates will not be kept too low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank will not leave interest rates at very low levels, the central bank governor said on Thursday, adding that it had spotted signs of speculation in the property market in some areas.

Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul did not specify any timeframe for his comment on rates.

Speaking to reporters, he also noted that property prices in general were not too high.

On Wednesday, the central bank’s monetary policy committee left its policy rate unchanged at 2.75 percent by a 6-1 vote, with one member voting for a cut..

Prasarn has said leaving interest rates low for too long could lead to financial imbalances.

Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
