9 months ago
Thai cabinet approves $360 mln handouts to help low-income earners
November 22, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

Thai cabinet approves $360 mln handouts to help low-income earners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved 12.8 billion baht ($360.87 million) in cash handouts to help low-income earners, the latest bid by the military government to boost consumption in the struggling economy.

The cash will be distributed to 5.4 million people earning up to 100,000 baht ($2,819.3) a year, Nattaporn Jatusripitak, an adviser to the commerce minister, told reporters.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also told reporters the government was planning additional measures to boost year-end spending. ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting By Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

