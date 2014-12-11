FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai GDP may grow less than 1 pct in 2014 - finance minister
December 11, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Thai GDP may grow less than 1 pct in 2014 - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s economy may expand by less than 1 percent in 2014 due to weak exports and slow government spending, Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said on Thursday.

“This year’s growth may not be 1 percent,” Sommai said. “Exports are slow and may even contract. Disbursement is still very slow.”

The government of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has already trimmed its outlook four times this year as the country struggles to recover from months of political turmoil that slowed tourism and hurt consumer confidence.

Just over a year ago, the government forecast growth of 4.0-5.0 percent for 2014. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana and Kithipoing Thaichareon; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Kim Coghill)

